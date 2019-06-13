When 7 p.m. Tuesday • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $43-$93 • More info ticketmaster.com
Country music queen Carrie Underwood, recipient of a fresh CMT Music Award for video of the year (“Cry Pretty”), returns with her “Cry Pretty Tour 360.” “I’ve always been good at writing stories about other people and not so great writing about myself," she told tasteofcountry.com, discussing her "Cry Pretty" album. "I felt like through all the ups and downs ... I had to. That’s what was on my mind and on my heart. I felt like this past little while has been really good at making me deal with my own emotions.” By Kevin C. Johnson