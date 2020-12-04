"Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson

Following up her bestseller on Black migration, "The Warmth of Other Suns," the journalist argues in her newest hit that U.S. obsession with race is somewhat misplaced, for there is a deeper system of caste. She compares the American system to that of India and Nazi Germany, saying they've had commonalities such as hierarchies that are supposedly natural or divinely ordered, heritability of status, and controls on marriage and sexuality across caste lines. (Random House)