Catching the Dodgers
Q: Could the Cardinals catch the Dodgers, Padres and Braves offensively with the Nolan Arenado trade?

The loss of Dakota Hudson, out with Tommy John surgery, leaves a big hole in the Cardinals rotation. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

A: With Arenado all but here, my issue with the Cardinals being an upper-echelon team is their pitching, notably a rotation which wasn't all that good last year. Jack Flaherty, for sure, needs to be better. Dakota Hudson will be missed. Miles Mikolas has to show he is over his arm problems. Adam Wainwright has to show he has something left. Kwang-hyun Kim should be all right. But Alex Reyes, Carlos Martinez or Daniel Ponce de Leon may have to go into the rotation, too. Without Hudson, who is your No. 2 starter?

 

