When 8 p.m. Monday • Where Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Boulevard • How much $19-$42 • More info 314-533-7662; cathedralconcerts.org
The Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis is a great venue for choral music; this week, Cathedral Concerts will again present the British boychoir Libera. Its members are London boys with treble voices, singing compositions by director Robert Prizeman, along with arrangements of classical, contemporary and religious choral works. It’s the long holidays in Britain, from mid-July to early September, making this the perfect time for them to tour. By Sarah Bryan Miller