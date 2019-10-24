When 8 p.m. Tuesday • Where Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Boulevard • How much $19-$42 • More info 314-533-7662; cathedralconcerts.org
The Four Italian Tenors are on their first American tour, with a program of sacred arias and songs. Alessandro D’Acrissa, Federico Serra, Federico Parisi and Giovanni Maria Palmia will sing music ranging from Schubert’s setting of the “Ave Maria” to Franck’s “Panis Angelicus,” Verdi’s “Ingemisco” from the Requiem, the Gounod/Bach “Ave Maria” and more. All those high notes in the spacious acoustic of the Cathedral Basilica ought to be fun to hear. By Sarah Bryan Miller