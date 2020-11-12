 Skip to main content
Catholic Charities and Cathedral Concerts
When 7 p.m. Nov. 13 • Where cathedralstl.org/liveHow much Free; donations accepted • More info 314-533-7662; cathedralconcerts.org

Performed live (without a seated audience) from the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, the free Christmas at the Cathedral Concert features executive director tenor Scott Kennebeck, the St. Louis Archdiocesan Handbell Choir and Rosati-Kain High School R-K Voices. The concert will be livestreamed on the Cathedral Basilica website and on YouTube and Facebook. Donations can be made at ccstl.org during the concert; proceeds will benefit Catholic Charities of St. Louis.

Other concerts

• Laka: “Santa Baby,” 8 p.m. Dec. 10, Blue Strawberry (364 North Boyle Avenue), $15-$20, bluestrawberrystl.com

• Funky Butt Brass Band 12th Annual Holiday Brasstravaganza, 8 p.m. Dec. 12, 6 p.m. Dec. 13, the Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard), $30, ticketmaster.com

• El Monstero: The Pink Floyd Experience, 8 p.m. Dec. 17-19 (sold out), 8 p.m. Dec. 21-23, 8 p.m. Dec. 25, 8 p.m. Dec. 26-27 (sold out), 8 p.m. 29-31, the Pageant, $50-$60, ticketmaster.com

• Terry Barber: “Christmas Presence,” 3 and 8 p.m. Dec. 19, Blue Strawberry, $15-$30, bluestrawberrystl.com

• Denise Thimes: "A Denise Thimes Christmas," 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Blue Strawberry, $20-$25, bluestrawberrystl.com

• Trans-Siberbian Orchestra Christmas Eve and Other Stories Livestream, 7 p.m. Dec. 18 (available on demand Dec. 20), $30, tsolivestream.com

