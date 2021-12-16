'Cats' offers memories — and more

"Cats” is one of the most popular musicals in history. A touring production comes to the Fox Theatre with performances starting Dec. 21. Calvin Wilson talks with Tayler Harris, who portrays Grizabella on the tour.

If you are looking for things to do, our weekly Best Bets has you covered, featuring events such as "The Nutcracker" at the Touhill or Monstero at the Pageant.

And if you are looking for places to eat, restaurant critic unveils not only his best new restaurants of the past two years, but also the honorable mentions.

— Amy Bertrand, Post-Dispatch features editor