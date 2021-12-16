 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Cats' offers memories — and more
0 comments

'Cats' offers memories — and more

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Go! Magazine logo

"Cats” is one of the most popular musicals in history. A touring production comes to the Fox Theatre with performances starting Dec. 21. Calvin Wilson talks with Tayler Harris, who portrays Grizabella on the tour. 

If you are looking for things to do, our weekly Best Bets has you covered, featuring events such as "The Nutcracker" at the Touhill or Monstero at the Pageant. 

And if you are looking for places to eat, restaurant critic unveils not only his best new restaurants of the past two years, but also the honorable mentions. 

— Amy Bertrand, Post-Dispatch features editor

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Noto Italian Restaurant
Online

Noto Italian Restaurant

If Kendele and Wayne Sieve had simply made a permanent home for the Neapolitan pizza Wayne had been serving from a wood-fired oven on a traile…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News