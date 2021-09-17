Cedric the Entertainer gets his turn at hosting Sunday's Emmys

The Emmy awards are Sunday night, and St. Louis will be well-represented. Host Cedric the Entertainer hails from Berkeley, and says he's consulted past hosts in preparation for this, his first, Emmy hosting gig. But who will win? St. Louis native Sterling K. Brown is nominated for best actor in a drama series again for his role in "This Is Us," but he faces some stiff competition from Josh O'Connor of "The Crown."