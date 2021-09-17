Cedric the Entertainer gets his turn at hosting Sunday's Emmys

The Emmy awards are Sunday night, and St. Louis will be well-represented. Host Cedric the Entertainer hails from Berkeley, and says he's consulted past hosts in preparation for this, his first, Emmy hosting gig. But who will win? St. Louis native Sterling K. Brown is nominated for best actor in a drama series again for his role in "This Is Us," but he faces some stiff competition from Josh O'Connor of "The Crown."
And if TV isn't your thing, how about some live events? Our weekly Best Bets roundup features the Rep's "Dreaming Zenzile," as well as concerts by Alanis Morissette and Big Freedia.
And if you don't have plans Sunday, join us for Par Tee, an afternoon of food and fun at Family Golf and Learning Center. Par Tee will feature food and beverage samples from local vendors, music by Alex Rich and TKO DJs, outdoor games and golf on the par-3 nine-hole course.
— Amy Bertrand, Post-Dispatch features editor