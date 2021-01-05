Ceiling for Tigers

Q: Pretty nice bounce-back by Mizzou basketball at Arkansas after the Tennessee flop. What's the ceiling for Cuonzo Martin's Tigers?
A: Where has that Jeremiah Tilmon been? If that guy sticks around, it's a different team. Same for if the Tigers can get the Smiths -- Mark and Dru -- out of their current funk. The key for Mizzou in March will be reaching the point where everyone is playing well at the same time. They're not good enough to make a run if they are firing on half of their cylinders. They can play with any team out there if they're all playing well. So much of succeeding in March is timing. The Tigers have had games where Mark Smith shoots the lights out, games where Xavier Pinson takes over, games where Tilmon dominates, games where Dru Smith looks like the best guard on the floor. If they can get games where elements of all of those things happen, they can make this season really memorable. Easier said than done. They look like an NCAA tournament team. Where they go from there will depend on if they can peak. I seriously doubt the Tigers can shoot this poorly from three all season. Better to go through the drought now than when it's win or go home.