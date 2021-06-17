Celebrating Juneteenth

Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States, has struggled to gain recognition over the years. But now, events celebrating the day are everywhere. And today, President Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday. Our Kevin C. Johnson compiled a guide to more than 30 St. Louis-area Juneteenth activities happening this weekend.
For this week's restaurant review, critic Ian Froeb heads to Locoz Tacoz, which serves an essential St. Louis taco. Tyler Garcia's restaurant has roots as the La Tejana food truck.
And Opera Theatre of St. Louis' Artist-in-Training program gives young singers a start in high school. Molly Farrar introduces you to three St. Louis natives who trained in the program and returned this summer for OTSL's festival season.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor