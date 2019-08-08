Security Check Required
(null)
When 6 p.m. Saturday • Where Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard • How much $20 suggested cash donation at the door • More info thepageant.com
St. Louis engineer and producer Matt Amelung, who in June lost his long fight with cancer, will be celebrated with performances this weekend from a slew of local bands, including many that worked with him. Hounds kicks off the music at 7 p.m. Also performing are Westcott, Isabella, Discrepancies, Brookroyal, Greek Fire, Ashland, Story of the Year and Fivefold. A silent auction will be held, with proceeds benefiting Amelung’s family to help with expenses. By Kevin C. Johnson