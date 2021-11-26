 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Celebration of Lights
0 comments

Celebration of Lights

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When 6-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 6-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; Nov. 26-Dec. 30 (closed Dec. 25) • Where Fort Zumwalt Park, 1000 Jessup Drive West, O’Fallon, Missouri • How much $12 per vehicle, $20 for vans/limos; tickets must be purchased in advance, but reservations are not required • More info ofallon.mo.us/celebration-of-lights

The Celebration of Lights attracts more than 10,000 vehicles each year and more than 10,000 visitors for the Old-Fashioned Holiday Stroll, Dec. 6-7. Train, trolley and horse-drawn carriage rides are available. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News