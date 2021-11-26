When 6-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 6-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; Nov. 26-Dec. 30 (closed Dec. 25) • Where Fort Zumwalt Park, 1000 Jessup Drive West, O’Fallon, Missouri • How much $12 per vehicle, $20 for vans/limos; tickets must be purchased in advance, but reservations are not required • More info ofallon.mo.us/celebration-of-lights

The Celebration of Lights attracts more than 10,000 vehicles each year and more than 10,000 visitors for the Old-Fashioned Holiday Stroll, Dec. 6-7. Train, trolley and horse-drawn carriage rides are available. By Valerie Schremp Hahn