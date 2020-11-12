When Nov. 27-Dec. 30; walk through Dec. 7-8 (closed Dec. 25) • Where Fort Zumwalt Park, 1000 Jessup Drive West, O’Fallon, Missouri • How much $12, $10 Nov. 13, tickets must be purchased in advance • More info ofallon.mo.us/celebration-of-lights

This display in O’Fallon, Missouri, which has been delighting guests since 1991, includes scenes designed and funded by local organizations, churches and businesses. It attracts more than 10,000 vehicles each year and more than 10,000 visitors during the Old-Fashioned Holiday Stroll, Dec. 7-8. Train and horse-drawn carriage or trolley rides are available.