 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Celeste Headlee
0 comments

Celeste Headlee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When 7 p.m. Nov. 11 • Where facebook.com/leftbankbooks.stlHow much Free • More info left-bank.com

The author of “We Need to Talk” and a PBS host discusses “Speaking of Race,” her new book about finding better ways to talk about race. A self-described “light-skinned Black Jew,” Celeste Headlee says people avoid painful discussions or only talk with people who agree on issues. Her book discusses research on bias and communication to give practical advice on how to have better conversations. By Jane Henderson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News