When 7 p.m. Nov. 11 • Where facebook.com/leftbankbooks.stl • How much Free • More info left-bank.com
The author of “We Need to Talk” and a PBS host discusses “Speaking of Race,” her new book about finding better ways to talk about race. A self-described “light-skinned Black Jew,” Celeste Headlee says people avoid painful discussions or only talk with people who agree on issues. Her book discusses research on bias and communication to give practical advice on how to have better conversations. By Jane Henderson