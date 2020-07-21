Center Ice Brewery and Pappy's Smokehouse and Southern

With the NHL season poised to resume, what better way to follow the Blues' belated Stanley Cup defense run than with hockey-loving Center Ice Brewery? Order beer for curbside pickup and you won't have to travel far to enjoy it with barbecue from Pappy's Smokehouse or Nashville-style hot chicken from Southern, both of which are open for takeout on the same block.
Center Ice Brewery, 3126 Olive Street, 314-339-5733
Pappy's Smokehouse, 3106 Olive Street, 314-535-4340
Southern, 3108 Olive Street, 314-531-4668
