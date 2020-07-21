You are the owner of this article.
Center Ice Brewery and Pappy's Smokehouse and Southern
Center Ice Brewery and Pappy's Smokehouse and Southern

Brewery adjusts distribution for home delivery

Sales manager Kindle Barber, left, and Nick Toothman, and general manager of Center Ice Brewery, load beer on Thursday, May 28, 2020, from their midtown St. Louis brew house before making a series of deliveries around the area. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

With the NHL season poised to resume, what better way to follow the Blues' belated Stanley Cup defense run than with hockey-loving Center Ice Brewery? Order beer for curbside pickup and you won't have to travel far to enjoy it with barbecue from Pappy's Smokehouse or Nashville-style hot chicken from Southern, both of which are open for takeout on the same block.

Center Ice Brewery, 3126 Olive Street, 314-339-5733

Pappy's Smokehouse, 3106 Olive Street, 314-535-4340

Southern, 3108 Olive Street, 314-531-4668

