‘Center Stage’
‘Center Stage’

When 8 p.m. June 19, 1 p.m. June 20 • Where Outdoor stage, Webster University, 130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves • How much $39; free tickets available • More info 314-961-0644; experienceopera.org

The Opera Theatre of St. Louis annual young artist showcase features members of the company’s Gerdine Young Artist Program. Singers perform a variety of music from opera’s greatest hits. Center Stage is curated by Patricia Racette, artistic director of Young Artist Programs, and James Robinson, artistic director of Opera Theatre. By Eric Meyer

