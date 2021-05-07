 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central West End Streatery
0 comments

Central West End Streatery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
4899-Maryland-Ave-Google-Maps.png

Drunken Fish at Maryland Plaza in the Central West End

When 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; May 7 through October • Where Euclid Avenue in the Central West End • How much Restaurant prices vary • More info cwescene.com/alfrescodining

It’s kind of like a food court, but in the middle of a city. On Friday and Saturday evenings through October, a portion of Euclid Avenue in the Central West End will be closed to traffic so that the many restaurants and bars located there can extend their patios into the street, weather permitting. Participating Central West End Streatery restaurants include Brennan’s, Cocina Latina, Drunken Fish, El Burro Loco, Evangeline’s Bistro & Music House, Mission Taco Joint, Pi Pizzeria, Ranoush, Salt + Smoke and Up-Down STL. Masks must be worn when patrons are not eating or drinking, and social distancing will be enforced. By Daniel Neman

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports