It’s kind of like a food court, but in the middle of a city. On Friday and Saturday evenings through October, a portion of Euclid Avenue in the Central West End will be closed to traffic so that the many restaurants and bars located there can extend their patios into the street, weather permitting. Participating Central West End Streatery restaurants include Brennan’s, Cocina Latina, Drunken Fish, El Burro Loco, Evangeline’s Bistro & Music House, Mission Taco Joint, Pi Pizzeria, Ranoush, Salt + Smoke and Up-Down STL. Masks must be worn when patrons are not eating or drinking, and social distancing will be enforced. By Daniel Neman