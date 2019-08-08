When 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday • Where Magic House, 516 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood • How much Free with $12 museum admission • More info magichouse.org
At the Magic House, professional chalk artist Craig Thomas will use concrete as a canvas for a masterpiece, something he’s done around the world. He’ll also teach visitors the basics of chalk drawing and explain the techniques he uses to make his art. Then, he’ll hand the chalk over to the kids, allowing them to make their own creations. The event is part of the museum’s yearlong Visiting Artists Series. By Kayla Steinberg