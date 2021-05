When 7:30 p.m. May 10 • Where chambermusicstl.org • How much $20 • More info 314-941-6309; chambermusicstl.org

The Chamber Music Society of St. Louis presents its final concert of the season with an all-20th-century program. Composers include Prokofiev, Adams, Barber, Copland, Stravinsky and Shostakovich. The program features the CMSSL players, including many musicians from the SLSO. The concert will be followed by a virtual meet-and-greet. By Eric Meyer