Chamber Music Society of St. Louis: ‘All About You’
Chamber Music Society of St. Louis: 'All About You'

When 7:30 p.m. March 1 • Where chambermusicstl.orgHow much $39 • More info 314-941-6309; chambermusicstl.org

The Chamber Music Society of St. Louis presents “All About You,” a Pillsbury Cookie Concert. The program for this concert is based on the results of a recent ballot distributed to Friends of the Chamber and listeners of Classic 107.3. The concert includes music by Claude Debussy, Robert Schumann, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Ludwig van Beethoven and Felix Mendelssohn and features the Chamber Music Society players, including many SLSO musicians. By Eric Meyer

