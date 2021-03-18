Chamber Music Society of St. Louis: ‘Café Music: Outside the Lines’

When 7:30 p.m. March 22 • Where chambermusicstl.org • How much Two for $20 • More info 314-941-6309; chambermusicstl.org
The Chamber Music Society of St. Louis presents Paul Schoenfeld’s “Café Music” featuring Kristin Ahlstrom (violin), Bjorn Ranheim (cello) and Peter Henderson (piano). The three-movement piece incorporates several musical styles from popular to light classical. The second half of the concert includes works performed by Stephanie Trick (jazz piano) and Paolo Alderighi (jazz piano); the program for the second half will be announced from the stage. A virtual meet and greet will follow. By Eric Meyer