Chamber Music Society of St. Louis: ‘Lovefest Rides Again’
Chamber Music Society of St. Louis: ‘Lovefest Rides Again’

Taking bows after a Chamber Music Society of St. Louis performance

When 7:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much $38 • More info 314-941-6309; chambermusicstl.org

Steal a march on Valentine’s Day with a cabaret-style concert of love-themed chamber music in the Sheldon Ballroom. Four gifted musicians — pianist Alla Voskoboynikova, violinist Angie Smart, cellist Bjorn Ranheim and horn Thomas Jöstlein — will perform appropriate works for the occasion by Brahms, Dvorak, Faure, Schubert, Schumann and Vintner in the city’s most relaxed classical music venue. By Sarah Bryan Miller

 

