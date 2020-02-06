Chamber Music Society of St. Louis: ‘Lovefest Rides Again’

When 7:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much $38 • More info 314-941-6309; chambermusicstl.org
Steal a march on Valentine’s Day with a cabaret-style concert of love-themed chamber music in the Sheldon Ballroom. Four gifted musicians — pianist Alla Voskoboynikova, violinist Angie Smart, cellist Bjorn Ranheim and horn Thomas Jöstlein — will perform appropriate works for the occasion by Brahms, Dvorak, Faure, Schubert, Schumann and Vintner in the city’s most relaxed classical music venue. By Sarah Bryan Miller