Chamber Music Society of St. Louis

When 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 • Where chambermusicstl.org • How much $39 • More info 314-941-6309; chambermusicstl.org
The Chamber Music Society’s Holiday Celebration concert (aka the Pillsbury Cookie Concert) will be livestreamed from the Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries. The performance features seasonal music by Handel, Telemann, Corelli, Joseph Achron, Bloch, Debussy, Tchaikovsky and Vivaldi. Join the CMSSL players, including many musicians from the SLSO, for this seasonal musical celebration.
Other concerts
• Laka: “Santa Baby,” 8 p.m. Dec. 10, Blue Strawberry (364 North Boyle Avenue), $15-$20, bluestrawberrystl.com
• Funky Butt Brass Band 12th Annual Holiday Brasstravaganza, 8 p.m. Dec. 12, 6 p.m. Dec. 13, the Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard), $30, ticketmaster.com
• El Monstero: The Pink Floyd Experience, 8 p.m. Dec. 17-19 (sold out), 8 p.m. Dec. 21-23, 8 p.m. Dec. 25, 8 p.m. Dec. 26-27 (sold out), 8 p.m. 29-31, the Pageant, $50-$60, ticketmaster.com
• Terry Barber: “Christmas Presence,” 3 and 8 p.m. Dec. 19, Blue Strawberry, $15-$30, bluestrawberrystl.com
• Denise Thimes: "A Denise Thimes Christmas," 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Blue Strawberry, $20-$25, bluestrawberrystl.com
• Trans-Siberbian Orchestra Christmas Eve and Other Stories Livestream, 7 p.m. Dec. 18 (available on demand Dec. 20), $30, tsolivestream.com