Waterloo Chamber of Commerce welcomes residents, business associates and visitors alike to the community. The mission of the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce is to serve the community by promoting, protecting, encouraging, developing and being an advocate for local businesses. Visit enjoywaterloo.com or call (618) 939-5300 for more information.
Runners-up: Collinsville Chamber of Commerce, Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce, O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/ Marine Chamber of Commerce