When 7:30 Saturday • Where 560 Music Building, 560 Trinity Avenue, University City • How much $25, $5 for students • More info chamberprojectstl.org
Chamber Project St. Louis launches its 12th season with “Window,” featuring a world premiere by composer David Werfelmann of Webster University. The first work on the program, Kristin Kuster’s “Ando: light against shade,” considers the work of architect Tadao Ando, who designed the Pulitzer Arts Foundation building, which contrasts the steel and concrete with which it’s built with the light and wind that affect it. The program also includes Franz Joseph Haydn’s Trio No. 2, Op. 100 for Flute, Violin and Cello and Aram Khachaturian’s Trio for Clarinet, Violin and Piano. By Sarah Bryan Miller