Change ahead at Jazz St. Louis

Gene Dobbs Bradford, who has led Jazz St. Louis for the past 23 years, is moving on. In February, he will step down as president and CEO and head to Georgia, where he will be executive director for the Savannah Music Festival. “It feels like it was an easy decision," he tells our Kevin C. Johnson in a subscriber exclusive. "A lot of things seemed to be aligning."
And a new play by Neil LaBute made its premiere over the weekend at the St. Louis Actors' Studio, part of an ongoing collaboration. "Comfort" is the story of a mother and son determined to test the limits of each other's patience. Theater critic Calvin Wilson says it boasts two of the finest performances to grace a St. Louis stage this year, by Kari Ely and Spencer Sickmann.
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor