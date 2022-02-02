Changing the culture of comedy

Two St. Louis-area natives are joining forces to spotlight an event that helped turn some rising Black comics into household names. Friday on Amazon Prime Video, check out "Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy," which goes behind the scenes of Phat Tuesdays, a weekly showcase at the famed Comedy Store in Los Angeles. Our Kevin C. Johnson chats with director-producer Reginald Hudlin and producer Guy Torry — who created and hosted Phat Tuesdays — about the docuseries.