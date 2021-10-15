 Skip to main content
‘Changing Times’
When 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$120; proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra presents the program “Changing Times,” bookended by a pair of symphonies: Joseph Haydn’s Symphony No. 64, “Tempora mutantur,” and Carl Nielsen’s Symphony No. 4, “The Inextinguishable.” In between those two works are Tomas Adès’ Piano Concerto, featuring soloist Kirill Gerstein, and Outi Tarkiainen’s “Midnight Sun Variations.” Guest conductor John Storgårds will be on the podium. By Daniel Durchholz

