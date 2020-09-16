CHANTERELLES
Chanterelles (Cantharellus spp.) grow from late June to early August in Missouri. There are three common species including the golden chanterelle (known for its ridged underside instead of “true gills”) and smooth chanterelle (known for its smooth underside). Chanterelles grow on forest floors and are abundant in late summer. They are also easier to spot than morels but arguably just as delicious.
Lookalikes to watch out for: the poisonous Jack-o-Lantern (Omphalotus illudens) can be confused with the chanterelle, but it has true gills, is orange all the way through and is found growing in clusters on wood.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!