 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CHANTERELLES
0 comments

CHANTERELLES

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

CHANTERELLES

Chanterelles (Cantharellus spp.) grow from late June to early August in Missouri. There are three common species including the golden chanterelle (known for its ridged underside instead of “true gills”) and smooth chanterelle (known for its smooth underside). Chanterelles grow on forest floors and are abundant in late summer. They are also easier to spot than morels but arguably just as delicious.

Lookalikes to watch out for: the poisonous Jack-o-Lantern (Omphalotus illudens) can be confused with the chanterelle, but it has true gills, is orange all the way through and is found growing in clusters on wood.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Teahouse Island Tours
Online

Teahouse Island Tours

When 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 5-7 • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much $10 plus garden admission • More info mobot.org

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports