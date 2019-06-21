Description: Established in 1885, the Charles L. Crane Agency has been providing insurance solutions for more than 125 years. Serving individuals and all businesses, from small business to large corporations, the Crane Agency offers a wealth of resources to meet every client's insurance needs. The Crane Agency offers the strength and stability of being the oldest independent insurance agency west of the Mississippi River. We have relationships with every major insurance company and can offer our clients all types of insurance coverage in all 50 states. The Crane Agency has the ability to anticipate and meet the changing needs of our clients by offering a first rate support staff and experienced technical, marketing and research professionals. The Crane Agency consistently applies the best practices in risk management to reduce our clients' risk. Our employees utilize the latest technology to deliver the most efficient and personalized service to our clients.
Sector: Insurance brokerage
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1885
Employees: 271
Website: craneagency.com