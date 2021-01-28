Charles M. Blow: ‘The Devil You Know’

When 6 p.m. Feb. 3 • Where Registration/purchase required for Crowdcast access • How much $5 or book purchase • More info left-bank.com
New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow discusses his new “Black power manifesto” with CNN analyst Bakari Sellers in a private online event. Blow, whose memoir “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” made its world premiere in 2019 as an opera at Opera Theatre of St. Louis, was inspired to write a call to action in part by the Black Lives Matter protests last summer. “The point here is not to impose a new racial hierarchy, but to remove an existing one,” Blow writes. “After centuries of waiting for white majorities to overturn white supremacy, it seems to me that it has fallen to Black people to do it themselves.” By Jane Henderson