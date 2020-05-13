Charlie Bauer
0 comments

Charlie Bauer

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Charlie Bauer

Delores Moye Elementary

Grade: 5

Animal you want to be: A wolf because they are respected. Dogs are decendents of wolves, so if I changed my mind about living in the wild, then I could be a dog.

Favorite subject: Science

Favorite word: Falcon

Hero: My mom and dad. My mom does some really cool jobs and my dad is really handy - he can do just about any project you ask him in 1-10 days.

Magical power you wish you had: Banishing viruses so that we all wouldn’t have to be cooped up inside for a half a year!

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports