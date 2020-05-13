Charlie Bauer

Delores Moye Elementary
Grade: 5
Animal you want to be: A wolf because they are respected. Dogs are decendents of wolves, so if I changed my mind about living in the wild, then I could be a dog.
Favorite subject: Science
Favorite word: Falcon
Hero: My mom and dad. My mom does some really cool jobs and my dad is really handy - he can do just about any project you ask him in 1-10 days.
Magical power you wish you had: Banishing viruses so that we all wouldn’t have to be cooped up inside for a half a year!
