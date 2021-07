When 6 p.m. July 26 • Where facebook.com/leftbankbooks.stl • How much Free • More info left-bank.com

Science fiction writers Charlie Jane Anders, P. Djèlí Clark and Fonda Lee join literary critic DongWon Song in a virtual panel conversation about their books, including “Never Say You Can’t Survive” (Anders), “Master of Djinn” (Clark) and “Jade City” (Lee). They will also discuss their own writing processes. By Thomas Humphrey