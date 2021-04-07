Chart of the week: Blank-check boom continues

Wall Street seems to have an endless appetite for special-purpose acquisition companies , which are corporate shells created for the purpose of buying other companies. In just the first three months of 2021, 296 of these blank-check companies sold stock to the public, already eclipsing 2020's full-year total.

The frenzy has prompted a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and investors seem to be becoming a bit skeptical. The average new SPAC in March rose just 0.1% on its first day of trading, much less than the 5%-plus pops seen in February and March.