Chart of the week: construction jobs

St. Louis' construction industry recently surpassed its pre-pandemic employment level for the first time. July figures show 73,100 people working in the metro area in construction, mining and logging, with construction accounting for the vast majority.

That's 6,100 above the year-ago level and 1,600 more than the industry employed in July 2019. The July total is the highest since 2008, early in a severe recession that sent the industry into a long slump.