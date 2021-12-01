Chart of the week: Earthquake insurance

Fewer Missourians are buying earthquake insurance, and the rising cost of coverage is part of the reason.
The average cost to add an earthquake endorsement to a homeowners policy in St. Louis County has nearly quadrupled in the past 20 years, to $263 a year. In the high-risk New Madrid area of southeast Missouri, the increase has been much steeper: Coverage there costs an average of $490, eight times what it cost in 2000.
As I pointed out in Sunday's column, just 50.5% of homeowners in St. Louis County and 12.7% of homeowners in the New Madrid area are insured against earthquakes, even though eastern Missouri is in a seismically active zone.