Chart of the week: Emptier roads
If you're still commuting to work, or just driving occasionally to appointments, you've probably noticed fewer cars on the road. Figures from the Federal Highway Administration confirm that, as of January, Americans are driving about 10% fewer miles than they were before COVID-19 devastated the economy.

Vehicle miles traveled 2011-2021

Travel is up more than 50%, though, from last April's low point. Looked at another way, the pandemic erased roughly a decade of growth in traffic: We're now driving about the same number of miles we did in 2011. If you adjust for population growth, as Yonah Freeburg does on his Transport Politic blog, per capita mileage has fallen to 1991 levels.

