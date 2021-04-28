 Skip to main content
Chart of the week: Fed's balance sheet
The Federal Reserve will issue a policy update today, and Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a news conference. Investors will scrutinize both for clues about when the central bank might stop growing its balance sheet.

Federal Reserve assets 2006-2021

The Fed has been buying more than $120 billion worth of bonds each month since last June to support the COVID-stricken economy. As the chart shows, the central bank's assets have grown from a little over $4 trillion before the pandemic to nearly $8 trillion today.

The process of slowing the bond-buying program, and eventually shrinking the balance sheet, could take years. At his March press conference, Powell said it was "not yet"  time to even start talking about tapering the purchases.

