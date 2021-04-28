Chart of the week: Fed's balance sheet

The Federal Reserve will issue a policy update today, and Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a news conference. Investors will scrutinize both for clues about when the central bank might stop growing its balance sheet.

The Fed has been buying more than $120 billion worth of bonds each month since last June to support the COVID-stricken economy. As the chart shows, the central bank's assets have grown from a little over $4 trillion before the pandemic to nearly $8 trillion today.

The process of slowing the bond-buying program, and eventually shrinking the balance sheet, could take years. At his March press conference, Powell said it was "not yet" time to even start talking about tapering the purchases.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.