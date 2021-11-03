Chart of the week: Fed's balance sheet

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce today that it will "taper" its asset purchases. That means the central bank will gradually buy fewer bonds each week until it discontinues the purchases, which began last year and were intended to boost an economy scarred by the coronavirus pandemic.

The last time the Fed began tapering was in January 2014. It still added nearly $500 billion to its balance sheet during the nine-month tapering process.

The Fed's balance sheet held less than $900 billion of assets in early 2008, before it began the first round of what it called quantitative easing. By late 2014 its assets had swelled to $4.5 trillion, and they now stand at $8.6 trillion.

