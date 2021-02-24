Chart of the week: Food inflation

If you feel like each trip to the supermarket is more costly than the last, you're not imagining things. Food prices have been rising more than twice as fast as the general price level, as measured by the Consumer Price Index.
The COVID-19 pandemic is partly to blame. Meat prices rose when slaughterhouses were forced to close temporarily last year, and the sudden shift to at-home consumption from restaurant dining caused supply-chain complications.
The U.S. Agriculture Department, fortunately, doesn't expect prices to keep soaring. It says food inflation should return to average — meaning lower — levels this year.