Chart of the week: Food price inflation

Food accounts for just 14% of the Consumer Price Index, but it makes consumers acutely aware of inflation every time they visit the supermarket or a favorite restaurant.
Grocery store prices jumped 6.5% last year and restaurant prices rose 6.0%. Both readings were the highest since 2008.
Restaurant prices have accelerated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by higher labor and ingredient costs. Grocery prices spiked in 2020 amid shortages of meat and other items, then leveled off before soaring again amid labor shortages, supply-chain problems and rising energy costs.
