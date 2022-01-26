 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chart of the week: Food price inflation

Food accounts for just 14% of the Consumer Price Index, but it makes consumers acutely aware of inflation every time they visit the supermarket or a favorite restaurant.

CPI for food, 2012-2021

Grocery store prices jumped 6.5% last year and restaurant prices rose 6.0%. Both readings were the highest since 2008.

Restaurant prices have accelerated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by higher labor and ingredient costs. Grocery prices spiked in 2020 amid shortages of meat and other items, then leveled off before soaring again amid labor shortages, supply-chain problems and rising energy costs.

