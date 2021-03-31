Chart of the week: Health care jobs

Amid the nation's greatest health crisis in recent memory, employment in the health-care sector has actually shrunk.
In the St. Louis area, hospitals and clinics laid off thousands of workers in the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic as they were forced to cancel elective procedures. Those jobs have been slow to come back: The latest figures show the metro area with 5,000 more health-care workers than at the low point last May, but still 10,300 fewer than in February 2020. That's a drop of nearly 6%.
