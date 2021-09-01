Chart of the week: High-speed housing market

Houses are not only selling for higher prices, they're selling faster. According to the St. Louis Association of Realtors, which compiles data for St. Louis and St. Louis County, the average single-family house sold in July was on the market just 21 days.

That's down from 36 days a year earlier and 61 days in February 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic sent the housing market into hyperdrive.

The association also reports that, as of June, the average single-family house went for 4% above asking price. A decade ago, the average seller was taking a discount of as more than 5% below asking price.

