Chart of the week: Hospitality jobs

Hotels, restaurants, bars and entertainment venues have taken it on the chin during the pandemic. More than 3 million jobs in those leisure and hospitality industries have disappeared, accounting for 39% of all U.S. job losses since last February.
As the chart shows, the sector was making a comeback last summer and fall before rising infection levels — and new restrictions in many parts of the country — led to renewed job losses in December and January.
In metro St. Louis, 32,900 leisure and hospitality jobs had been lost as of December.
