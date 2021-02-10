 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chart of the week: Hospitality jobs
0 comments

Chart of the week: Hospitality jobs

Hotels, restaurants, bars and entertainment venues have taken it on the chin during the pandemic. More than 3 million jobs in those leisure and hospitality industries have disappeared, accounting for 39% of all U.S. job losses since last February.

As the chart shows, the sector was making a comeback last summer and fall before rising infection levels — and new restrictions in many parts of the country — led to renewed job losses in December and January.

In metro St. Louis, 32,900 leisure and hospitality jobs had been lost as of December.

Chart of the week: Hospitality jobs
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Albert Pujols
Online

Albert Pujols

Q: Is there any chance Albert Pujols finishes his career as a Cardinal? Could he be our 2022 designated hitter? Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright…

Junior Felix
Online

Junior Felix

Q: Does Junior Fernandez have a chance at breaking camp with the Cardinals?

Trade rumors
Online

Trade rumors

Q: I appreciate how you are very measured in your writing of trades in the works. You seldom, if ever, have to eat crow about any names to be …

Dylan Carlson
Online

Dylan Carlson

Q: Should Dylan Carlson be more aggressive at the plate in 2021 if he hits in front of Goldschmidt and Arenado?

Nolan Gorman
Online

Nolan Gorman

Q: With Nolan Arenado locking up third base at least in 2021 and possibly beyond, what other positions can Nolan Gorman play:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports