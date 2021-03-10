 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chart of the week: Inflation-adjusted house prices
0 comments

Chart of the week: Inflation-adjusted house prices

As we noted recently, the St. Louis housing market was red-hot last year, with prices rising a record 8.9%. If you adjust for inflation, however, prices haven't quite recovered from the severe housing bust that occurred more than a decade ago.

Have St. Louis house prices recovered?

At the end of last year, inflation-adjusted prices here remained 1.3% below their early 2007 peak. If you disregard inflation, prices now are 28% above their housing-bubble level and up 56% since hitting bottom in 2011.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports