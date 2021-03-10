Chart of the week: Inflation-adjusted house prices

As we noted recently, the St. Louis housing market was red-hot last year, with prices rising a record 8.9%. If you adjust for inflation, however, prices haven't quite recovered from the severe housing bust that occurred more than a decade ago.
At the end of last year, inflation-adjusted prices here remained 1.3% below their early 2007 peak. If you disregard inflation, prices now are 28% above their housing-bubble level and up 56% since hitting bottom in 2011.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today