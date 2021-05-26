 Skip to main content
Chart of the week: Inflation-adjusted house prices
Housing prices have been booming in St. Louis and across the country, causing many homeowners to feel wealthier. If you adjust for inflation, however, the typical house price in St. Louis has just gotten back to where it was in early 2007.

Inflation-adjusted St. Louis house prices

A housing crisis and recession caused prices to fall sharply for four years, from 2007 to 2010, and it's taken a decade of recovery to make up for those losses. The general price level, according to the Consumer Price Index, has risen 28.9% in the past 14 years and the Federal Housing Finance Agency's house price index for St. Louis has now climbed 29.6%.

