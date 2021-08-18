Chart of the week: Job openings

The U.S. had a record 10.1 million job openings in June, which signals a couple of things: This economic expansion appears to have staying power, but employers are having a hard time finding workers.
The number of openings exceeds the number of unemployed Americans by more than 500,000. Economists say it may take a while to match people to the available jobs amid all the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
