Chart of the week: Job quit rate

Employers have reported record levels of job openings for months, and say they're hard to fill . To compound the problem, workers are also leaving their jobs at a record rate.

A record 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs voluntarily in August, representing 2.9% of all workers. Economists generally view a high quit rate as a sign of economic strength, indicating that people feel confident in their ability to find a new job. Lately, COVID-19 may also be influencing the trend: Job leaving increased in August in the South and Midwest, where the delta variant has caused coronavirus infections to spike.