 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chart of the week: Job quit rate
0 comments

Chart of the week: Job quit rate

{{featured_button_text}}

Employers have reported record levels of job openings for months, and say they're hard to fill. To compound the problem, workers are also leaving their jobs at a record rate.

Job quit rate, August 2021

A record 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs voluntarily in August, representing 2.9% of all workers. Economists generally view a high quit rate as a sign of economic strength, indicating that people feel confident in their ability to find a new job. Lately, COVID-19 may also be influencing the trend: Job leaving increased in August in the South and Midwest, where the delta variant has caused coronavirus infections to spike.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News