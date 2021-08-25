Chart of the week: Jobs and wages by county

County employment statistics for the first quarter of 2021 capture the effects of the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the five largest counties in the St. Louis area, the city of St. Louis had the steepest job loss and St. Clair County had the strongest wage gain.

It should be noted that a rising average wage doesn't mean workers got raises. Layoffs and furloughs among low-wage workers last year caused the averages to rise.

The city of St. Louis had the highest average wage in the region, at $1,377. St. Louis County was close behind at $1,302, followed by St. Charles County ($1,017), St. Clair County ($929) and Madison County ($904).

