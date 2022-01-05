 Skip to main content
Chart of the week: Labor market tightness
The Labor Deparment reported Tuesday that a record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November, leaving employers with 10.6 million job openings. One way to gauge the tightness of the labor market is to divide the number of job openings by the number of workers hired per month. 

Labor market tightness ratio

In October, that ratio showed that at the rate employers were hiring, it would take them 1.7 months to fill all their open jobs. That's up from around 1.2 months before the coronavirus pandemic upset labor markets.

The ratio fell slightly in November, but it still shows a tighter labor market than the nation has seen in the past two decades. 

